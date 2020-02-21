Katy Perry collapsed after a gas leak caused auditions for US music reality TV series American Idol to be evacuated.

The Never Really Over hitmaker and her fellow judges - Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie - were just about to begin an audition when Perry detected a "pretty intense" gas smell and began to feel unwell, before the whole room had to be evacuated.

In a preview clip of Sunday's episode obtained by US site People, Perry says: "Do you guys smell gas? It's pretty intense."

Bryan then tells the producers of the show: "We're getting heavy propane."

And as she gets up to leave, Perry says: "I have a slight headache from it. Oh, it's bad. It's really bad."

Fire trucks and ambulances soon arrive and outside Bryan insists: "This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak."

Perry then falls to the floor and says: "I'm not feeling good."

Meanwhile, the pop star has been joking with Richie about her claim that he won't be invited to her wedding because he's too expensive.

The Roar singer, previously married to comedian and actor Russell Brand, teased Richie earlier this month when she said he and Bryan wouldn't be getting invites to her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom because she "couldn't afford" their appearance fee.

Now, Richie has joked that he and Bryan are outraged, as they keep asking Perry details about the wedding but get no response.

He quipped: "It's time that we just put it out there. Luke and I are just offended. We keep waiting for Katy like, 'okay, when is the date and where are we supposed to be and how many songs do you want us to sing?' Crickets. Crickets.

"So we've kind of taken it to a point now where no, we're not invited. No, they don't want to see us."