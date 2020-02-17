Dr. Amie Harwick, a well-known Hollywood sex therapist and former fiance of US comedian Drew Carey, has reportedly been killed by an ex-boyfriend after a fight at her Los Angeles home.

Harwick was discovered unresponsive on the ground below a third-story balcony around 1.16am on Saturday in Hollywood Hills after police were dispatched for reports of a woman screaming, according to CBSLA.

They met Harwick's flatmate in the street, who told them Harwick was being assaulted inside the home, reports news.com.au.

READ MORE:

• Jealous ex-boyfriend accused of murder an 'easy target' for police, defence claims

• Woman shot and killed by partner's ex-wife in front of children

• Where are they now ... Lesley Elliott, murder victim Sophie's inspirational mum

Advertisement

Officers found Harwick "gravely injured" and unresponsive. There was "possible evidence of a struggle" and signs of an intruder, LAPD said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported her to a local hospital, where she later died, according to a spokesperson.

I was so saddened to receive this news today. Dr Amie Harwick was my therapist. Her work changed my life. It’s truly heartbreaking that she passionately dedicated her life helping others heal from trauma and live freely. This shouldn’t have happened to her https://t.co/UepogmktSH — Emily Sears (@emilysears) February 17, 2020

RIP #AmieHarwick... Im in shock a friend from 16 years ago was murdered by her ex! This is why I don't believe in restraining orders...We were suppossed to have lunch next week..I hope the creep gets thrown away for life!!!! She was so smart & talentedhttps://t.co/xnGKEGDTEy pic.twitter.com/pUNeiRuKee — jasmin st claire (@jasminstclaire) February 17, 2020

Harwick's ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was taken into custody and charged with murder, police said. The pair had recently broken up, according to Deadline.

The report said that detectives "learned that victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order" against him.

The restraining order had recently expired.

Drew Carey and Amie Harwick in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Harwick, the author of The New Sex Bible for Women, was engaged to Drew Carey in 2018. The couple reportedly had an "amicable split".

In a 2018 interview with the podcast Holly Randall Unfiltered, Harwick described how Carey supported her in the face of negative comments on social media.

"'I bet she's a gold digger. I bet she's wanting him for this'," Harwick said in describing the comments. "Actually no, I have my own business and I have a degree."