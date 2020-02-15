UK TV presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead at her London flat, just one day after the boyfriend who she is alleged to have assaulted reached out to her on Instagram.

Her family said in a statement today: 'We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline Flack in a publicity shot for Love Island UK. The TV presenter was due to face court in March on assault charges.

Flack was best known for previously fronting the hugely popular show Love Island UK, which has now been rocked by the third death of one of its former stars.

Contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Graydon took their own lives following their appearances on the dating programme, throwing the show's future into question.

Her death comes just weeks before she was due to go on trial for assaulting partner Lewis Burton, who in December accused her of hitting him with a lamp before backtracking on these claims.

'Happy Valentine's. Love You:' Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton reached out to her on social media on Valentine's Day.

The presenter, 40, was banned from contacting Burton, after she was charged with his assault in December. She was due to return to court on March 4.

On Friday model and tennis player Burton, 27, posted a picture of them both on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Valentine's... Love You."

She last posted on Instagram yesterday with a collage of snaps, captioned simply with a love heart emoji.

Caoline's last post to Instagram was yesterday - a post of her dog accompanied by a love heart.

The TV star stepped down from her position as presenter of Love Island UK after the assault charge and was rumoured to have written a self-help book.

On Thursday, Caroline announced she would be breaking her silence on recent reports about her personal life as she awaits her trial for common assault.

She wrote: "I'm going to speak today… mine and my family's life is no longer up for entertainment or gossip," before changing her mind.

A source had told MailOnline at the time: "Caroline wanted to speak as she's so sick of all the rumours and speculation about her.

"But she posted on Instagram without thinking and once she had some time to calm down she knew better to keep quiet until the time is right."

Police were seen outside the Love Island presenter's residence, where she lived with Lewis, during the early hours of December 14 after reports emerged that a man had been attacked.

Caroline Flack and her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

Photographs of the Flack's blood spattered front door emerged the day before.

It was reported that Burton shouted "I was normal till I met her" as she was arrested by police.

Eyewitnesses have described "total chaos" outside Flack's home as police arrived to diffuse the situation with her boyfriend.

Flack was reportedly left in need of hospital treatment after accidentally cutting herself on broken glass during the incident.

A family friend said: "There is not much to say. We are not people who like to gossip. I hope people respect the situation."

Her former fiancé Andrew Brady, who claimed he would have died if he remained in their relationship, took to Twitter in the early hours on December 14 to pen: "Sad that I'm not more surprised by the news".