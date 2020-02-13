A bushfire relief concert featuring Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, and Olivia Newton John will be streaming live internationally on Sunday.

The Australian network has teamed up with Fox networks in the US, Sky in the UK and TVNZ in New Zealand, vastly boosting the fundraising potential of the star-studded concert.

According to a press release, A Concert For Australia: Fire Fight will screen live from 3pm on TVNZ OnDemand in New Zealand.

A highlight package from the 10 hour concert will screen on TVNZ 1 the next day at 7.30pm.

The pulling power of international guests including Queen and Adam Lambert, k.d. lang, Alice Cooper, Michael Buble and Ronan Keating fuelled interest from international broadcasters in taking a feed of the concert.

The vast global fan bases of Australian pop stars including Olivia Newton-John, 5 Seconds of Summer and Amy Shark should also bring in viewers and more donations to bolster the recovery effort.

MTV will also be airing music highlights to its channels around the world.

All international broadcasts will encourage viewers to donate via www.firefightaustralia.com to support those Australians whose lives have been impacted by the worst bushfire season in living memory.

Donations will go to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's Fire Fight Fund.

"Foxtel is proud to work with our international partners to bring this massive entertainment event to the world," said Brian Walsh, Foxtel's executive director of television.

"The extraordinary line-up of performers has strong global fan bases that will embrace this incredible day of music.

"The aim of Fire Fight Australia is to raise much needed funds and support for the many Australians who have been affected by the tragic fires, and this international exposure takes the effort global."

Foxtel will also broadcast a two-hour version of the 10-hour concert on Fox8 on Monday from 8.30pm to further push the fundraising campaign.

•The sold-out Fire Fight Australia concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney airs on Sunday February 16 from 3pm on TVNZ OnDemand, and a special highlights package will screen on TVNZ 1 from 7:30pm on Monday 17 February.