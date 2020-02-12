Sophie Turner is reportedly pregnant.

The 23-year-old actress is believed to be expecting her first child with her husband Joe Jonas, according to sources close to the pair.

One insider told JustJared.com "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."

Whilst another added: "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

As of the time of writing, the couple are yet to confirm the news themselves.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married in May last year. Photo / AP

Sophie and Joe, 30, tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 in a spontaneous wedding following the Billboard Music Awards, and hosted an official ceremony for family and friends the following month in France.

And the Game of Thrones actress previously revealed her dad was "beyond pleased" when she married Joe.

She said: "My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ...

He's getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic."

Whilst Joe admitted his own parents found out about his Vegas wedding online, but he didn't think they'd mind because it was only the "legal portion" of the marriage and they had planned a second ceremony for everyone to attend.

He said: "They did find out online. Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town."