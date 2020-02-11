Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter is training with WWE.

The wrestling legend's 18-year-old girl Simone Johnson - who he has with ex-wife Dany Garcia - has reported to the Performance Centre to follow in her famous father's footsteps by pursuing a career in the ring.

"It means the world to me," she said in a statement to WWE.com.

"To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Simone will become WWE's first ever fourth generation star, following her dad, her grandfather Rocky Johnson - who sadly passed away last month - and great-grandfather 'High Chief' Peter Maivia.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque - WWE's Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative - insisted Dwayne's daughter has "earned" her spot at the company's developmental facility in Orlando, Florida.

He added: "Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Centre.

"Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Centre, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE's first fourth generation Superstar."

Dwayne - who also has daughters Jasmine, four, and 22-month-old Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian - previously opened up about Simone's wrestling ambitions.

He said: "Simone is working so hard, and her work has already started. She wants to be a WWE wrestler. I love that idea and I think ... We had this big conversation.

"She came with me to Hong Kong and Beijing and I said, 'Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.' Wrestling was good to me. I started my career in Madison Square Garden, so bring it on. She's going to be a champ."