Noughties girl group The Pussycat Dolls have left nothing the imagination for the music video for their first single together in a decade, news.com.au reports.

The reunited girl band — Nicole Scherzinger, 41, Ashley Roberts, 38, Kimberly Wyatt, 37, Carmit Bachar, 45, and Jessica Sutta, 37 (former member Melody Thornton has not returned to the group) — just dropped the much-anticipated video for comeback single React.

It's … a lot:

It's... a lot. Photo / YouTube

Umm ... Photo / YouTube

Returning member Wyatt told Hunger magazine this week of their comeback, which involved a world tour: "I'm just so grateful that this is actually happening because it's been years in the making,"

Advertisement

"It feels powerful, it feels exciting, there's a real determination to battle our unfinished business and create the best work that we ever have."

It comes after the group first teased a snippet of React during their first performance together in a decade late last year. Scherzinger and co delivered a spectacular medley of their hits on the UK's X Factor season final in December, in a racy performance that was labelled "borderline porn" by some shocked viewers.

"Highly inappropriate content for this time of the evening. Pussycat Dolls look like they belong in a strip club, not for prime time family viewing," complained one viewer.

One viewer whinged that it was an "absolutely disgraceful spectacle", while another wrote: "Their excessively revealing and totally inappropriate 'outfits' and S&M style dance moves wouldn't have been out of place on an adult channel!"

Reaction to the video from the Pussycat Dolls' fanbase today seems to be less pearl-clutching:

anyone: h—



the pussycat dolls in 2020: pic.twitter.com/aj2fyzjlHp — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 7, 2020

The new video from The Pussycat Dolls video is pure filth and I love it. Getting classic Buttons vibes from it 🔥 #React pic.twitter.com/I92F89x50g — Jess Long (@JessCiara) February 7, 2020

The pussycat dolls are back with a bop after a whole decade! My inner hoe has been officially unleashed #REACT pic.twitter.com/CMhH1WnaOy — Lara ♛ (@darkfentyy) February 7, 2020

Watch the video in full below:

The Pussycat Dolls will perform alongside fellow pop acts Steps, Jesse McCartney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Samantha Mumba and more at the So Pop festival, touring Australia nationally in April.