Jennifer Lopez is known to be one of the hardest working women in showbiz — and in the gym.

It doesn't take much for the 50-year-old Hustlers actress to impress her 110 million followers, especially if it's flaunting her incredible body.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Friday where she posted a series of snaps sporting a white busty midriff-baring top and matching high-waisted pants.

While she was promoting her headline performance for the Super Bowl LIV 2020 halftime show, it was her super toned arms and abs that caught the attention of fans.

"I see that bicep flexin," one follower wrote.

"Those arms," said another.

"Flawless beauty," a third commented.

"Hello arms!" wrote fitness model, Tamra Dae.

The first image shows the singer in position where she is about to throw a football. As she leans back holding the ball, her right bicep is in full view, as are her triceps from her extended, left arm.

"Put me in, coach!" she captioned the photos.

In another image JLO can be seen posing with Shakira, who will headline this year's halftime show on Monday, where the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head in Miami.

Again, the more than 10,000 fans who left comments couldn't help but notice her very toned abs as she rested her arm around Shakira's neck, posing before media.

"Hehe look at those abs and bicep tho (sic)," one fan wrote.

"I mean you look 21," said another.

"Damn to have that body at my age," a third said.

"These abs … Jesus," another stunned fan wrote.

The 50-year-old paired her look with minimal jewellery and her hair was blowdried with a soft kink.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez speak onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Press Conference. Photo / Getty Images

Her Super Bowl performance on February 3 (10.30am AEST) comes fresh off her Hustlers awards buzz and 50th birthday tour.

But both JLO and Shakira have been scant on details for their halftime performance.

"The truth is when we finished the first run-through, Shakira looked at me and was like, 'You were amazing!' And I was like, 'You were amazing!' And I think it's just different what we do," Lopez said. "It's very Shakira and it's very Jennifer and I think that's what you're going to get from the performance. It's a lot of energy and it's very entertaining, there are heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It's packed with a lot of awesome moments".

The NFL revealed in September the musicians would be headlining the show with both singers taking to their social media accounts at the time to share the news.

JLO tweeted a picture of the two with the caption: "Going to set the world on (fire)."

The halftime show is also being co-produced by Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the NFL for the first time.

Loving @jlo’s purse with my birth date on it!! 😜 pic.twitter.com/LXj9b8mhpD — Shakira (@shakira) January 30, 2020

FITNESS AND DIET

In preparation for her most recent movie Hustlers, JLo told fans she'd given up sugar and carbs as part of a ten day challenge.

Cutting the two food groups was a suggestion made by her trainer, Dodd Romero, to help her prepare for her role, she said on an episode of The Ellen Show.

"(The challenge) was really hard. Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you're in an alternate reality or universe. Like, you don't feel like yourself. You realise that you're addicted to sugar," she said.

In January last year, she also shared a snap of one of her carb and sugar free meals, an Asian bowl, comprising of cauliflower fried rice, seared tuna, shaved brussels sprouts, yellow pepper, avocado and cucumber.

She went hard for the role — which on top of her regular day-to-day workouts — also learned pole dancing.

"I have bruises everywhere. It's so hard," Lopez told the late-night host. "I have a lot of respect for people who do the pole," she told Jimmy Kimmel in a recent interview.

Back in 2016, the mother-of-two revealed she never skips a workout.

"I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she told Hello!