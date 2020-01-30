Aussie star Margot Robbie turned heads in an unusual ensemble at the London premiere of her new film Birds of Prey this week.

The 29-year-old, who has scored her second Oscar nomination for her supporting actress role in Bombshell, donned a floor-length taffeta skirt and off-the-shoulder ostrich feather top to walk the red carpet.

She completed the look with elbow-length, Marilyn Monroe-style pink satin gloves.

In a new interview published this week, Robbie called out sexism in the film industry, telling Glamour UK that it is "naturally ingrained in people."

"Even if you are the one who should be dictating the decisions – that they turn to the closest, eldest male in the room and direct the question at them," she said.

"It's just an inherent thing everyone has got in their DNA."

Released in New Zealand on February 6, Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey sees Robbie reprise her role of DC Comics anti-heroine Harley Quinn.

"After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes — Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya — come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord," IMDb describes the plot online.