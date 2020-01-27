Keep up with all the winners at this year's Grammy Awards here. This list will be updated as winners are announced.
ALL THE WINNERS (to be updated):
BEST RAP ALBUM
Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
WINNER: Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
WINNER: Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Common, Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Brand New Man, Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
I Don't Remember Me (Before You), Brothers Osborne
WINNER: Speechless, Dan + Shay
The Daughters, Little Big Town
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Spirit, Beyoncé
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
WINNER: Truth Hurts, Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Boyfriend, Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker, Jonas Brothers
WINNER: Old Town Road, Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee
Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
WINNER: Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
BEST DANCE RECORDING
Linked, Bonobo
WINNER: Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers
Piece of Your Heart, Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Underwater, Rufus Du Sol
Midnight Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
LP5, Apparat
WINNER: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM
Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
WINNER: Becoming — Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
WINNER: Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites
Oklahoma!
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Pretty Waste, Bones UK
WINNER: This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats, Brittany Howard
Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad, Rival Sons
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Astorolus - The Great Octopus, Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
Humanicide, Death Angel
Bow Down, I Prevail
Unleashed, Killswitch Engage
WINNER: 7empest, Tool
BEST ROCK SONG
Fear Inoculum, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
Give Yourself A Try, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
Harmony Hall, Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
History Repeats, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
WINNER: This Land, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
WINNER: Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
WINNER: Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Love Again, Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could've Been, H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel, Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye
WINNER: Come Home, Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
Time Today, BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love, India.Arie
WINNER: Jerome, Lizzo
Real Games, Lucky Daye
Built For Love, PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R&B SONG
Could've Been, Dernst Emile II, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
Look At Me Now, Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
No Guidance, Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
Roll Some Mo, David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
WINNER: Say So, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
BEST R&B ALBUM
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
WINNER: Ventura, Anderson .Paak
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Middle Child, J. Cole
Suge, DaBaby
Down Bad, Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
WINNER: Racks In The Middle, Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Clout, Offset Featuring Cardi B
BEST RAP SONG
Bad Idea, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
Gold Roses, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
WINNER: A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Racks In The Middle, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
Suge, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
BEST COUNTRY SONG
WINNER: Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Girl Goin' Nowhere, Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
It All Comes Out In The Wash, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Some Of It, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
Speechless, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
WINNER: While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Hey, Ma, Bon Iver
Bad Guy, Billie Eilish
7 Rings, Ariana Grande
Hard Place, H.E.R.
Talk, Khalid
Old Town Road, Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts, Lizzo
Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee
More to come