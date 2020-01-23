Brad Pitt is "blissfully naive" of the excitement surrounding his backstage reunion with Jennifer Aniston.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and his ex-wife caused a stir earlier this week when they were pictured holding hands and embracing at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards but despite the widespread frenzy, the 56-year-old hunk - who has six children with second ex-wife Angelina Jolie - insisted he knows nothing about it.

Claiming he hadn't read the headlines, Brad told Entertainment Tonight: "I don't know. I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way."

A number of stars couldn't hide their excitement about a possible reunion between the former couple - who split in 2005 - after the backstage pictures surfaced.

Commenting on an Instagram post featuring the images, Jamie Lynn Spears exclaimed in capital letters: "We will be telling our grandkids about this. That's how important this is."

And Rumer Willis added: "My tender heart can't take this."

Brooklyn Decker pointed out about Jennifer's hand: "Is that a finger under a lapel?"

Despite Brad's comments, insiders claimed both he and the 'Morning Show' actress have "laughed about" the reaction to them being photographed together.

A source said: "Brad and Jen started talking after their relationships ended. They have seen each other but only occasionally and casually.

The photos of the pair at the SAG awards sent the internet into a frenzy. Photo / Getty Images

"Jen frequently gets photographed, so she was conscious of avoiding Brad because, while she has always adored him, she never wanted to start any rumours.

"She didn't realise how huge of a reaction the public would have to them. They both have laughed a bit about it."

But fans shouldn't be getting their hopes up about a potential romantic reunion as another source insisted they have simply experienced "nothing more than fun run-ins" during awards season.

The source said: "Brad and Jen look sincerely happy. They definitely worked on their friendship as their encounters are very genuine. Brad adores her and is really enjoying his moment in the sun."