Pamela Anderson has married movie mogul Jon Peters.

The pair - who first dated over 30 years ago - romantically reunited a few months ago and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Monday evening (20.01.20) which was attended by her adult sons, Brandon and Dylan, and Jon's ex-wife producer Christine Forsyth-Peters and their daughters Caleigh and Skye.

Jon - who was a producer on Bradley Cooper's 2019 Oscar-winning movie 'A Star Is Born' - has confirmed that he and Pamela have wed, confessing that he has wanted the former 'Baywatch' star as his wife since he met her over three decades ago.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 74-year-old Hollywood producer said: "Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but - for 35 years - I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild - in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Pamela, 52, also confirmed the wedding news, and released a statement in the form of a poem stating that the couple "love each other without conditions".

Producer Jon Peters. Photo / Getty Images

Her verse read: "Jon is the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood - no one compares -

"I love him deeply like family.

"His life used to scare me.

"So much for a girl like me. Now I've seen more of life and realise

"He's been there all along. Never failed me -

"I'm ready now and

"He's ready too

"We understand and respect each other

"We love each other without conditions.

"I'm a lucky woman.

"Proof God has a plan."

Larger-than-life producer Jon - whose movie credits include 'Flashdance', 'The Witches of Eastwick', 'Batman' and 'Batman Returns' - first met Pamela in the mid-80s at a party at the Playboy Mansion shortly after she had moved to Los Angeles from her native British Columbia in Canada.

They soon embarked on a romance and the Playboy model moved in with him before they eventually split.

Previously recalling their first meeting, Jon said: "I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star. We ended up living together. Of course, Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no make-up was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, 'Don't do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.' She said, 'You're nuts.' "She wanted to do Playboy, and she went on to do 13 covers."

The marriage marks the fifth for Pamela.

The blonde bombshell was previously wed to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee - with whom she has her sons - Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, whom she tied the knot with twice.

Before reuniting with Jon, Pamela had been in a two-year relationship with French professional soccer player Adil Rami but they split in the summer of 2019.

-Bang! Showbiz