A candid photo from backstage at the 65th Screen Actors Guild awards has sent in the internet into a frenzy, as eagle-eyed fans look for signs Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have rekindled their iconic romance.

As Aniston accepted her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance on The Morning Show, backstage sleuths snapped her ex-husband Pitt watching the screen intently, smiling as she gave her speech at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor at the #SAGAwards: "I got to add this to my Tinder profile" https://t.co/GESKRiECOo pic.twitter.com/wQtExRjflw — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020

The star had just left the stage himself after accepting his Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, delivering a speech that had the crowd in stitches.

Pitt, who said he was nursing a flu, looked down at his award and said, "I've got to add this to my Tinder profile."

Advertisement

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with wife," joked Pitt. "It was a big stretch."

The audience laughed and clapped, including — as the cameras captured — Jennifer Aniston.

Shortly after Pitt left the stage, Friends star Aniston – who held her hands to her mouth in shock the moment her name was called, was on the verge of tears as she accepted her award.

Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show. Photo / AP

Backstage, Pitt watched on proudly as she spoke of her beginnings as an actor, the footage promptly sending Twitter into overdrive.

brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020

Aniston finished her speech with a shout-out to her "Murder Mystery" co-star Adam Sandler, whose performance in "Uncut Gems" has gone mostly unrewarded this season despite considerable acclaim. "Your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real. I love you, buddy," said Aniston.

Several other Oscar favorites kept their momentum. Joaquin Phoenix took best performance by a male actor for "Joker."

Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech backstage at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/1iVYp3EqMV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2020

After individually praising each fellow nominee, Phoenix concluded with a nod to his Joker predecessor. "I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger," said Phoenix.

Laura Dern also further established herself as the best supporting actress favorite for her performance in "Marriage Story" with a win from the Screen Actors Guild. On her way to the stage, she hugged her father, Bruce Dern.

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio, right, presents the lifetime achievement award to Robert De Niro. Photo / AP

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards sweep for "Fleabag," a winner at the Emmys and the Golden Globes. Waller-Bridge added a SAG win for best female actor in a comedy series and took a moment to reflect on the show's parade of accolades.

"This whole thing really has been a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it was just that, then thank you," said Waller-Bridge. "It's been the most beautiful dream."

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" also continued its streak, winning best comedy series ensemble for the second straight year, along with Tony Shalhoub taking home the statue for best male actor in a comedy series. But accepting the ensemble award, the show's shocked Alex Borstein said she had voted for "Fleabag."

"Honestly this makes no sense,' said Borstein. "'Fleabag' is brilliant."

Among the films vying for the screen actors' top honor, best ensemble, were Oscar heavyweights "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "The Irishman." They are competing with "Parasite" (only the second foreign language nominee after "Life Is Beautiful," which received a nod in 1999), "Jojo Rabbit" and "Bombshell."

Laura Dern, right, hugs Bruce Dern before going on stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role. Photo / AP

Because actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, their picks are closely watched. But the last two years, the SAG ensemble winner has not gone on to win best picture: "Black Panther" last year and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" in 2018.

Two of this year's top best-picture contenders at the Oscars — "Joker," more of a one-man show; and "1917," more acclaimed for its technical acumen — weren't nominated for best ensemble.

On Saturday, "1917" won top honours at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards, solidifying its front-runner status. In 21 of the last 30 years, the PGA winner has lined up with the eventual best picture winner.

Robert De Niro was given the guild's lifetime achievement award, an honour presented by Leonardo DiCaprio who, like De Niro, is a frequent leading man for Martin Scorsese. (The two co-star in Scorsese's upcoming "Killers of the Flower Moon.")

A raucous standing ovation greeted the 76-year-old actor. De Niro, a fiery critic of Donald Trump, referenced the president in his remarks.

Alex Borstein, right, accepts the the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from presenter Jason Bateman. Photo / AP

Kang-Ho Song, from left, Park So-dam, Bong Joon-ho, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-shik, and Lee Sun Gyun pose in the press room with the award for Parasite. Photo / AP

Joaquin Phoenix reacts as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Joker. Photo / AP

"There's right and there's wrong. And there's common sense and there's abuse of power. As a citizen, I have as much right as anybody — an actor, an athlete, anybody else — to voice my opinion," said De Niro. "And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I'm going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power."

"Game of Thrones" closed out its eight-season run with wins for Peter Dinklage for best male actor in a drama series and for best stunt ensemble work.

"The Crown" took best ensemble in a drama series. And both "Fosse/Verdon" stars — Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell — won for their performances in the miniseries.

- AP