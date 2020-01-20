James Blunt's music video for his new single, Monsters, will have everyone in tears.

Blunt recently announced that his father, Colonel Charles Blount, a former cavalry officer, has Stage 4 chronic kidney disease.

His new single is a tribute to his dying dad.

The video begins with a close up of the singer's face, with tears threatening to burst out of his eyes.

For more than half of the song, we get Blunt's raw emotion as he delivers the lyrics to the song, a heartbreaking goodbye to his father.

Through it all, Blunt struggles to control his tears.

As the camera pans out, we can see his father has been sitting right next to him all along.

James Blunt's dying father sits next to him through the whole song. Photo / YouTube

The video was filmed at a Gothic Oxfordshire house which was previously used in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace.

All proceeds from the song Monsters go directly to charities Help For Heroes and the British Legion.

Monsters, James Blunt

Oh, before they turn off all the lights

I won't read you your wrongs or your rights

The time has gone

I'll tell you goodnight, close the door

Tell you I love you once more

The time has gone

So here it is

I'm not your son, you're not my father

We're just two grown men saying goodbye

No need to forgive, no need to forget

I know your mistakes and you know mine

And while you're sleeping, I'll try to make you proud

So daddy, won't you just close your eyes?

Don't be afraid, it's my turn

To chase the monsters away

Oh, well I'll read a story to you

Only difference is this one is true

The time has gone

I folded your clothes on the chair

I hope you sleep well, don't be scared

The time has gone

So here it is

I'm not your son, you're not my father

We're just two grown men…