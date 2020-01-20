James Blunt's music video for his new single, Monsters, will have everyone in tears.
Blunt recently announced that his father, Colonel Charles Blount, a former cavalry officer, has Stage 4 chronic kidney disease.
His new single is a tribute to his dying dad.
The video begins with a close up of the singer's face, with tears threatening to burst out of his eyes.
For more than half of the song, we get Blunt's raw emotion as he delivers the lyrics to the song, a heartbreaking goodbye to his father.
Through it all, Blunt struggles to control his tears.
As the camera pans out, we can see his father has been sitting right next to him all along.
The video was filmed at a Gothic Oxfordshire house which was previously used in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace.
All proceeds from the song Monsters go directly to charities Help For Heroes and the British Legion.
Monsters, James Blunt
Oh, before they turn off all the lights
I won't read you your wrongs or your rights
The time has gone
I'll tell you goodnight, close the door
Tell you I love you once more
The time has gone
So here it is
I'm not your son, you're not my father
We're just two grown men saying goodbye
No need to forgive, no need to forget
I know your mistakes and you know mine
And while you're sleeping, I'll try to make you proud
So daddy, won't you just close your eyes?
Don't be afraid, it's my turn
To chase the monsters away
Oh, well I'll read a story to you
Only difference is this one is true
The time has gone
I folded your clothes on the chair
I hope you sleep well, don't be scared
The time has gone
So here it is
I'm not your son, you're not my father
We're just two grown men…