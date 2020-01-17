Matthew McConaughey's mum is going on a date with Hugh Grant's dad next week.

The "Gentlemen" co-stars have played matchmaker between Kay McConaughey and James Grant and joked they think the elderly duo will have "red hot" chemistry.

Matthew told "Entertainment Tonight": "His father's 91, my mother's 88. They're going out.

"Next week, they're supposed to meet, and we probably won't see them for the rest of the night."

And Hugh quipped: "We did set them up, it's gonna be red hot."

If the date is successful, Matthew, 50, joked it could be the start of a new career for him.

He quipped: "[I could get into] Matchmaking. They have to be over 85..."

The "White Boy Rick" actor - who has kids Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and Livingston, seven, with wife Camila Alves - has previously spoken of how much his mom likes visiting him at work and admitted it's because she still has her own dreams of making it big as a movie star.

He previously said: "She says it's because she wants to see me, but I always say, 'If I was an accountant in Chicago would you want to see me as often!' She just wants to get into the movies and she is persistent.

"She is 86 and her pitch is always to re-make 'The Graduate', with her as the Anne Bancroft character and me as Dustin Hoffman's character. She thinks it would work and is no big deal. There's Freudian stuff in there!"

And the Oscar-winning star had to urge Kay to stop talking when he first found fame.

He affectionately said: "She's a mess, man. When I first became famous she would show up at my interviews. It wasn't about me, it was about her.

"I would say, 'Please Mom - I'm trying to navigate this newfound celebrity and being in the public eye, so just watch the loose lips. Just let me be the lead voice for now...' "

However, it didn't seem to work as not long after, a friend told the star to tune into US tabloid show 'Hard Copy' as Kay was showing a reporter around their home, showing them "where Matthew slept with his first girlfriend" and more.

His older brother Rooster pointed out that while he admired his sibling trying to get her in line, no one else had ever succeeded before.

Matthew added: "Rooster said, 'Buddy, you put up a valiant effort trying to curb our mother. I been around a lot longer than you, and I tried, and I saw Dad try and you ain't changing her...'

"So now I've said, 'You know what Mom? Free rein. Go for it.' "