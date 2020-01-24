Strewth! The Aussie residents of Summer Bay are getting a taste of Kiwi when a New Zealand family joins Home and Away for its new season.

The storyline has the close-knit Parata family arrive in Summer Bay looking for a fresh start.

Wellington-born Kawakawa Fox-Reo, 22, who plays youngest family member Nikau, hopes he and the other Kiwi cast members will bring something new to the show.

"They can expect a familiar sense of humour unique to New Zealand, and to see a tight-knit family that faces their problems head on."

They can also look forward to seeing authentic Māori representation on the show, he says.

There are hints in the trailer that the Paratas have something to hide, but Fox-Reo, who's also appeared in Wellington Paranormal, doesn't give anything away.

"They're looking for a fresh start, there's something back home they're trying to get away from and that does lead to some problems."

He says he and his character have one thing in common.

Kawakawa Fox-Reo portrays teenager Nikau Parata on the show. Photo / Supplied

"We're both family-orientated, he has a really tight relationship with his mum."

But the similarities end there: "He's a ladies' man, I'm definitely not!"

He says he's learnt a lot working with the veteran actors on the show, and is excited about the reaction from Kiwis back home.

"The process has been awesome, getting to work with the big guys. It's a dream come true."

Nikau is the son of family matriarch Gemma Parata, played by Bree Peters (former Shortland Street villain Pania Stevens) who is dealing with the recent loss of her partner and Nikau's father.

"Family is everything to her," Peters says.

Her brother-in-law is Ariki Parata, played by Rob Kipa-Williams. Ariki's younger brother is Tane Parata. Tane is played by newcomer Ethan Browne, a recent graduate from Sydney's National Institute of Dramatic Art.

New Zealanders are looking forward to seeing a Kiwi family on the iconic show.

"Monday hurry up so I can watch my kiwi family," one person commented on Facebook.

"Yay can't wait for it to start back," another person said.

• Home and Away returns to TVNZ 2 on February 3.