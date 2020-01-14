Meat Loaf is suing a hotel over a fall that left him hospitalised for 42 days.

The 72-year-old singer and his wife Deborah Lee Gillespie have taken legal action against Hyatt Regency at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where he took a tumble in May 2019 while preparing to speak at a Q&A session during Texas Frightmare Weekend.

In the complaint, the Bat Out Of Hell star "put his foot down on part of the curtain that had nothing beneath it" and, as a result, lost his footing because "there was no stage floor beneath his foot, his foot and leg went down into air, causing him to fall off the stage, resulting in serious injuries".

The couple is also suing Frightmare Weekend LLC.

According to legal documents, the Dead Ringer For Love hitmaker was rushed to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and stayed for 12 days before being transferred to Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he spent an additional 30 days receiving treatment for injuries to his neck, collar bone and shoulder.

And following his discharge, he then needed physical therapy sessions.

Meat - whose real name is Michael Lee Aday - is holding the hotel and festival responsible for his injuries as they "failed to do their job to provide a safe environment and ultimately Meat Loaf got seriously injured because of their failures".

The hotel and event are accused of being "negligent" by building an setting up a stage that allegedly created a "trap" and "hidden hazard".

The legal papers stated: "In setting up the stage, the Defendants hung curtains from a tall frame at the back edge of the stage. The curtains came past the bottom of the stage where participants were walking and hid where the stage ended.

"Therefore, when viewing the stage from the participants' standpoint, one would be unable to determine how much space they had while walking near the curtains before they would fall off the backside of the stage."