1. Half on a disabled carpark and half on the crossing, someone saw red and emptied a jar of jam on this beamer.

2. This girl I used to go out with is still using my Netflix account and that's cool. She's watching Scandal and is currently on Season 7 episode 12. Series finale is Season 7 episode 18. Guess who is changing her password as soon as she gets to episode 17?

3. I laughed at my wife when she said she was going to upload my snore to Spotify, so that the world could suffer with her. I just checked and it has over 200,000 streams. Ok she wins.

4. The first day of the summer holidays I woke up my teenage daughter at 5.15am. I've been waiting for this revenge since she was 4 years old. When she asked why I was up I told her my blanket fell off the bed.

5. My boyfriend cheated on me so to reaffirm out commitment I convinced him to get matching tattoos ... He went in first and I went home.

Fence to nowhere?

Photo / Supplied

"It's no wonder the Government pleads poverty when asked for money," extrapolates a reader. "New Windsor School in Auckland is fencing off its field, presumably to keep kids inside the school grounds. The school wouldn't want to lose anyone's precious child so this is an important exercise and sensible spending of taxpayers' money one would think. But is it? Take a closer look at the photo. Part of the field along the back boundary is already fenced as it backs on to private properties. This stretches for 110m and there is a new fence going along the entire boundary approximately 1m out from existing fencing."

Repurposed inventions

What's an invention that's still around today but its original purpose has changed?

1. Paintball guns were originally called paintball markers and were invented as a way for loggers and park rangers to mark trees for trimming, cutting down, without having to walk up to each tree with spray paint or something. A couple of dudes who were using them started shooting at each other for fun and paintball as a sport was born. Some people still call them markers to avoid the stigma some associate with the word gun.

2. Playdough was supposed to be a wallpaper cleaner in the 1930s — specifically to clean the soot off where a coal fireplace was installed. It was reworked and marketed to Cincinnati schools in the mid-1950s and was originally called "Rainbow Modelling Compound".

3. Microwave transmitters were originally created to transmit radar signals in WWII. When a worker noticed that being near the transmitter melted a candy bar in his pocket, it led to the development of the microwaves we use today. (Via reddit.com)