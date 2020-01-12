Sir Elton John has been a "constant support" to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, amid their plans to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan told Elton John they wanted to quit before telling the Queen.

The pair announced this week they would be stepping down from their royal duties, and it has now been claimed that music legend Elton - who was a friend of Harry's late mother Princess Diana - has been a "shoulder to lean on" as the pair made their decision.

READ MORE:

• Prince William speaks out about Harry and Meghan's split from Royal family

• Harry and Meghan's resignation from the royals comes with a hefty bill

• The photo that revealed early troubles for Harry and Meghan

• Kiwi who broke Harry and Meghan story reveals what's next for royal couple

Advertisement

One source told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Elton speaks to Harry and Meghan every day. He's an inspiration, an almost 'motherly' figure. They made their decision alone, but he's a shoulder to lean on and listened as they spoke about their plans. He is a constant support, especially to Meghan, and is very protective of them both."

Whilst a second source close to Elton added: "He has been their rock. So while he would never tell them what to do he has been a listening ear and support throughout."

The Rocketman hitmaker has been close to the royal family for many years, and was a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.

Elton - who rewrote Candle in the Wind for Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 - also defended the couple when they came under fire over the summer for taking several private plane trips despite their outspoken attitude towards climate change.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images.

The legendary singer revealed he had covered the cost of their private flight to his home in Nice and also made a donation to balance out the extra carbon emissions it caused.

He said: "After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.

"To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint.

"I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan's commitment to charity and I'm calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."