Aussie A-lister Chris Hemsworth has announced he and his family are donating A$1 million ($1.03m) to assist with the bush fire recovery.

The Thor star made the announcement on Instagram today, following in the footsteps of singer Pink, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Kylie and Dannii Minogue, all of whom have publicly announced A$500,000 donations to the cause.

"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bush fires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.

Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky soon reposted the announcement video on her Instagram account, as did younger brother Liam. Brother Luke has a link to a GoFundMe for the bush fire-ravaged town of Mallacoota on his Instagram account.

"Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I've added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time," Hemsworth wrote.

"Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya."

Hemsworth's announcement comes a day after the Australian bush fires dominated the conversation during the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, with many award winners using their time on stage to draw attention to the ongoing crisis.

It's not just celebrities digging deep: Comedian Celeste Barber's grassroots Facebook fundraiser has so far raised a staggering A$41.5 million, much of it from everyday Australians and wellwishers from around the world.

For other ways Kiwis can donate and help assist the people and animals affected by the bush fire crisis in Australia, click here and for a full list of organisations in Australia, click here.