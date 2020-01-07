Members of the uber famous Kardashian family have copped criticism for their "hypocritical" response to Australia's devastating bushfires.
Kim Kardashian West, 39, and her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, 23, have been slammed on social media for preaching about climate change and their heartache over the fires while in the same breath flaunting their extreme wealth.
Kardashian West, who is said to be worth up to $US400 million (NZ$600 million), retweeted several posts about the fire crisis in Australia before posting her own tweet declaring climate change "is real".
This was met with severe backlash against the reality star, who hasn't publicly declared a donation to fire services, with Twitter users pointing out how much she posts about travelling on private jets.
Kardashian West and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 35, then clapped back at the criticism about them not donating to Australia, saying they didn't need to publicise everything they do.
But it was make-up mogul Jenner, who is worth an astronomical $US1 billion (NZ$1.5 billion), whose post was perhaps the most savaged for being "so disconnected".
The youngest member of the family, who have their own reality show that streams on Foxtel Now, took to her Instagram stories with a photo of a koala with a firefighter, writing: "Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia." She added, "This breaks my heart."
Not long after, she posted a picture wearing $1450 Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers.
Their other sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 40 and Kendall Jenner, 24, have each retweeted a link about the fires online.
An estimated half a billion animals have perished in the fires, which have been burning through the east coast of Australia since October.
It comes after the devastating impact of the bushfires took centre stage at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills yesterday, with several stars extending their support.
Best Actor – Drama winner Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) called out celebrities in Hollywood for taking private jets while preaching about climate change.
"Contrary to popular belief, I don't want to rock the boat – the boat is f***ing rocked," he said, acknowledging how many award winners had issued pleas to change the world during their speeches. "It's so nice, but we have to do more than that … We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs."