4.07pm – Sam Mendes and 1917 cause first upset

Sam Mendes has caused the first real upset of the night, collecting the award for Best Director – Motion Picture – for his World War One epic 1917.

Mendes beat out Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Todd Phillips (Joker), and Martin Scorcese (The Irishman).

"That is a big surprise" he said in his speech, while admitting every other director in the room remains "in the shadow of Martin Scorsese."

3.57pm - Tom Hanks recognised with legacy award

Tom Hanks has received a standing ovation as he was recognised with the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award, which he collected from Charlize Theron.

The Forrest Gump star explained he was battling the flu before breaking down for a moment when he saw his family in the audience.

Earlier, Hanks caught the eye of many viewers with his comical reactions to Ricky Gervais' speech.

Meanwhile, Olivia Colman had everyone in stitches when she collected the gong for Actress – TV Series – Drama for The Crown. Colman admitted in her speech that she'd had had a few drinks and was "a little boozy."

Patricia Arquette also claimed Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for The Act.

Arquette was also the first star to touch on the prospect of the US engaging in a war with Iran and delivered some brutal home truths to the audience and television audience.

Patricia Arquette's powerful #GoldenGlobes speech

3.36pm – Elton John gets a gong

Elton John is among the winners with both he and Bernie Taupin accepting the gong for I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Best Original Song - Motion Picture – Rocketman.

The I'm Still Standing hit-maker had a minor slip making his way up the steps but hey, winners are grinners.

Comedian Sasha Baron Cohen also earned plenty of laughs when introducing Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit while taking the mickey out of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

3.26pm – Laura Dern wins with Marriage Story

Laura Dern claimed her fifth Globe win in eighth nominations, taking home Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for Marriage Story – which was Netflix's first win of the night. Dern accepted the trophy from Gwyneth Paltrow.

Fleabag also claimed a second win, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge collecting the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Earlier, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio reunited onstage to introduce the Tarantino film.



3.12pm – Kiwi Anthony McCarten misses out to Quentin Tarantino

Kiwi-born screenwriter Anthony McCarten has lost out to Quentin Tarantino who claimed the gong for best Screenplay - Motion Picture with Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood. Tarantino collected his award from none other than Margot Robbie.

The distinguished Brian Cox also won the award for Best Actor – TV Series – Drama but stunned the crowd when he got up and said events like this "do your head in."

2.59pm – Ellen gets Carol Burnett Award

All the attention was on Ellen DeGeneres as she was recognised with a lengthy video montage before a standing ovation helped her up to receive the Carol Burnett Award. Elton John even gave a bit of a fit pump to mark her victory.

Degeneres made mention of the animal victims of the Australian bushfires, after Pierce Brosnan had earlier given his condolences to those who have suffered and are still battling the infernos.

"All of us at the Golden Globes and the HFPA send our thoughts to those affected by the bushfires in Australia," the former James Bond said.

"I got a sitcom, I came out as gay and then I lost that sitcom. Then I got another sitcom and I lost it. Then I got a talk show where I can be myself."



2.41pm - Fleabag and Parasite take gold

TV show Fleabag had a win with Phoebe Waller-Bridge claiming Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, before Parasite director Bong Joon Ho climbed up to accept the gong for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language (South Korea).

Harvey Keitel also announced The Irishman and the 80-year-old received plenty of praise from viewers impressed by his youthful good looks.

2.26pm – Elton John receives standing ovation, Succession among the early winners

Sir Elton John earned a standing ovation from the audience when he took to the stage to announce the biographical musical Rocketman. The Candle In The Wind hit-maker suffered an awkward moment though, when he had to removes his famous sunglasses to read the script.

Meanwhile, Best TV Series Drama goes to Succession, while Stellan Skarsgard was also among the early winners, taking out Best Actor In a supporting role for limited series for Chernobyl.



2.15pm – Ricky Gervais takes aim at, well, almost everyone

The British comedian didn't miss when he cracked wise about celebrities including Felicity Huffman and Martin Scorcese, and, yes, of course he made a point of including Prince Andrew, in a joke about the age of Leonardo Dicaprio's date.

The punters lapped it up, taking to social media to praise Gervais' contribution.

1.57pm – Taika Waititi is in the building

The Kiwi director and funny man made a stylish arrival on the red carpet earlier today.

Waititi's film film Jojo Rabbit is nominated for two awards. Photo / Getty Images.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Golden Globes.

Hollywood celebs are bracing themselves for ruthless British comedian Ricky Gervais' return, for the fifth time, as host of the 77th edition of the awards show, which begins at 2pm at the Beverly Hilton.

Kiwi-born screenwriter Anthony McCarten is nominated for Best Screenplay with The Two Popes, while director Taika Waititi's Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit up for Best Film Comedy or Musical, and Best Actor Comedy Musical for young newcomer Roman Griffin Davis.

Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit is up for Best Film Comedy or Musical, and Best Actor Comedy Musical. Photo / Getty Images.

For the first time, a Netflix movie is tipped to take home the best drama prize, with Marriage Story, The Irishman, and The Two Popes all in the running. The streaming service faces competition from traditional studio films however, with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and Sam Mendes's World War 1 epic 1917, also in the hunt.

The comedy category sees Jojo Rabbit up against Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, the Elton John biographical musical Rocketman, and Netflix's Eddie Murphy project Dolemite Is My Name.

Kiwi-born screenwriter Anthony McCarten is nominated for Best Screenplay with The Two Popes. Photo / Getty Images.

There are no sure things at the Globes but Renée Zellweger is rated a lock-in to claim best actress for her stunning portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, ahead of the likes of Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women).

For the men, Phoenix is expected to awkwardly take out best actor in a drama, over fellow nominees Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in Judy. Photo / Supplied.

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. Photo / Supplied.

Martin Scorcese (The Irishman) and Tarantino, are frontrunners for best director, ahead of Sam Mendes (1917), Todd Phillips (Joker), and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

In the television stakes, streaming giant Apple could shake things up with Jenifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show up for best drama. They face a battle though against HBO's Succession, along with The Crown, Killing Eve and Big Little Lies.

Anniston and Witherspoon are also up for best actress in a drama, as is Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and five-time Globe winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies).