Kim Kardashian West has unleashed on Twitter after a report emerged claiming she bought daughter North West a blood-covered shirt for Christmas.

The reality star was responding to a story by US publicationRefinery29 that mistakenly claimed she had bought her six-year-old daughter the bloody shirt President John F. Kennedy was wearing when he was assassinated.

Refinery29 had taken the information from a false Instagram account mocking Kardashian West's Christmas gifts after it was revealed she bought North a jacket once owned by Michael Jackson, news.com.au reports.

"WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK's shirt," the star tweeted.

Advertisement

"That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted."

Along with her furious tweet, Kardashian West included screenshots from the article and the original false Instagram image.

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019

Excerpts from the Refinery29 piece about North's Christmas haul read: "Perhaps even more surprising, though, was that she also gave North the shirt President John F. Kennedy was wearing when he was shot and killed."

Later on, the writer posed: "What is North West going to do with JFK's bloody shirt? And why isn't it in a museum? The visual of the shirt posted on her stories is jarring – and raises questions about why anyone would give a child something so violent."

They concluded that Kardashian West was building "one hell of a fashion archive for her daughter".

The article, titled "Kim Kardashian's Christmas Gifts To North West Were Puzzling", has since been updated – suggesting it was not written in satire.

"This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed," a note prefaces the story.

On Boxing Day, it was reported the star purchased the custom velvet, rhinestone-encrusted jacket worn by disgraced late singer Michael Jackson for $95,000 at auction.

Advertisement

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kardashian, 39, said on her Instagram story. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."

Kardashian made the winning bid of $94,779 at the auction held by Julien's Auctions in October, according to E! News. It was only expected to sell for between $15,000 and $30,000, Julien's said ahead of the auction.

The jacket was designed by Jackson's longtime fashion collaborators Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush.

Jackson wore the piece to Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday party in 1997 and again at a screening of his movie Ghosts.

Refinery29, the publication that posted the false story slammed by Kardashian West, is owned by Vice Media.

It is described as an entertainment website focused on young women.