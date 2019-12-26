Chris Hemsworth has poked fun at his Spanish in-laws with a cheeky festive snap.

The Thor actor, who is married to Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, posted a beaming family photo from the backyard of his Byron Bay mansion.

Only he's not exactly included in the group snap, news.com.au reports.

Instead, he's pictured looking rather serious in the background, standing on the edge of the couple's infinity pool while his wife and her grinning relatives look candid and festive in the foreground.

The 36-year-old actor shared the photo on Instagram with the tongue-in-cheek caption; "I love Christmas it really brings people together. Thanks @elsapatakyconfidential and her Spanish family for truly making me feel part of the family."

It's not the first time the down-to-earth star has teased his wife on social media.

In November, the father-of-three plugged the release of Pataky's exercise and wellbeing guide Strong with a hilarious video featuring their beloved dog Sunny – Byron Bay's most famous groodle.

"Hi there guys I'm Elsa Pataky, this is my new book Strong," he said, before launching into a mock workout video using the book as a prop.

"You can do bicep curls, a single arm shoulder press and a little one armed push up," he said.

"Even a little bit of catch with the dog," he added, tossing the hardcover book on the lawn of their Byron Bay mansion to the famed pooch.

"Dog doesn't love it but I do, check it. Yewww," he concluded.

Hemsworth's latest post comes days after he publicly slammed a "complete lie" circulating about his opulent $20 million Byron Bay mega-mansion.

The star shared with his 38 million Instagram followers a screenshot of a Daily Mail article claiming he'd ordered trucks to water his new "$1 million garden" amid Australia's bushfire and drought crisis.

"Lies!" Hemsworth wrote over the screenshot.

"This is a complete lie. Normally I wouldn't respond to false articles like this but it bothers me a lot. The water truck was purely for drinking water because like everyone in the region who is not connected to town water we have run out of potable water due to the drought. NONE of my garden is fed by drinking water. Thanks for your concern #dailymail and thanks for adding more distress to an already brutal situation the whole country is dealing with. Merry Xmas."