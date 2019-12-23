All 50 Cent's son wanted for Christmas was an entire Toys R Us store. He got it.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Johnson III, surprised his 7-year-old son Sire with a personal shopping spree at the first reopened Toys R Us store in Paramus, N.J. The whole shebang cost $100,000, E! News reported.

A video posted to 50 Cent's Twitter shows him driving on dark New Jersey streets, while a suspicious Sire asks why they're being filmed. The rapper parks the car and leads his skeptical son into Westfield Garden State Plaza, New Jersey's biggest shopping mall. A man pulls back a curtain to reveal "Sire's Toys R Us", a private paradise featuring the boy's portrait on giant screens and on the floors.

"You can have whatever you see," 50 Cent explains. "All of it's yours so you might as well pick out whatever you want, right?"

"Right," the boy answers, before loading up shopping bags with Legos, firing Nerf guns with his dad and swinging lightsabers with Geoffrey the Giraffe, Toys R Us' beloved mascot.

"When I asked my Dad for the "WHOLE Toys R Us Store" for Christmas I didn't think he would actually do it, but he did," reads on post on Sire's Instagram, which is run by his mother, Amber Joy. "Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!"

Aside from being an unbeatable Christmas present for Sire, the celebrity shopping spree gives the gift of publicity to the newly revived Toys R Us. Saddled with nearly $8 billion in debt and unable to keep up with online and big-box competitors, the company closed more than 800 stores and shuttered its doors in 2018 after 70 years of business, putting nearly 33,000 employees out of work. Now, a little more than a year later, Toys R Us has been reborn, just in time for the holidays.

"We're reinventing Toys R Us to make it fun and interactive for kids and parents," Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive who is leading the new venture, told The Post earlier this year.