It wouldn't have happened in Star Wars: A New Hope when it was released.

But as the George Lucas sci-fi franchise enters its fifth decade, fans of the space saga find themselves exposed to the same 21st century annoyances as filmgoers watching the most modern of stories - cellphones in the theatres.

And it was the soft blue light of a Kiwi man's cellphone that yesterday sparked a stoush which interrupted a Canadian screening of the latest Star Wars installment, The Rise of Skywalker.

Theatre-goers listen as the man rages. Photo / via video

Naturally, part of the drama - where Kiwi Joseph Harrison was repeatedly screamed at by a fellow moviegoer - was all captured on smartphone video.

Advertisement

It was then posted online, where it's been viewed thousands of times.

Harrison told Stuff he ended up with a bruised nose, and police became involved, after the man sitting next to him became angry when he checked his phone, which had rung on vibrate.

The former Masterton man and his wife Danielle were on their first date since the birth of a their second child and Harrison wanted to make sure the call was not from the babysitter.

His Vancouver theatre neighbour "lost it", started swearing and hit him in the face, Harrison told Stuff.

"It went pretty nasty, pretty fast."

What would Han Solo have made of cellphones in movie theatres? Photo / AP

Another theatre goer filmed the aftermath, when staff paused the movie and escorted the man out.

He did not go quietly.

The man caused an uproar in the theatre before leaving. Photo / via video

"I am a real Star Wars fan," he shouted to jeers of "out, out, out".

Advertisement

"Turn your phones off."

Vancouver police hadn't yet found the man, but were investigating the incident, Global News reported.

They were reviewing CCTV, it was reported.