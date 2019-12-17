Taylor Swift got a "most romantic surprise" from Dame Judi Dench.

The Cats star was thrilled when she received a sweet gift from her co-star, her favourite candy from Judi's native UK.

She told The Today Show: "She got me candy. It was the most amazing thing. I was just talking near her about this kind of candy that they have in the UK called Squashies. And I was like, 'This is legit candy. Okay? Let me talk about it. It's gummy. It tastes like a combination of strawberries and raspberries. It was really late. I was ranting about the candy for a while. And the next day, in my dressing room, I walked into the trailer and there were, like, 10 packets of this candy with a signed headshot from Judi. It was the most romantic surprise."

Meanwhile, Taylor previously reveales she spent "four months" at cat school preparing for her role in the Cats movie.

The 30-year-old singer plays the flirty feline Bombalurina in the live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic stage musical and although she only had to stay on set for three days, she stayed much longer as she had "much more fun" than other cast members.

Taylor said: "I had to go to cat school to learn how to move and behave. I was meant to go for three days and I stayed for four months! I had much more fun than anyone else."

The upcoming film - which also stars the likes of Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Dame Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson - follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and Idris, 47, previously insisted that Taylor was simply "great" whilst they were filming and made the transition from music to movies seamlessly.

He said: "Taylor was great, her and I had a lot of work to do together, and she was amazing. She worked hard and was just happy to be there."