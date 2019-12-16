A young bride got the shock of her life when she bumped into her celebrity idol Liam Hemsworth on her wedding day.

Katie and Shane, from the United Kingdom, had just tied the knot on the Gold Coast when they stopped into the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club for a drink with their family and friends last month.

The room filled with clapping and cheers as they entered, then Katie's sister pointed out the Hunger Games star sitting at a table in the corner of the room, according to the couple's wedding photographer, Kirk Willcox.

Mr Willcox said Hemsworth was enjoying a drink with a friend by the window and was "such a gentleman" when he found himself in the middle of the wedding celebration.

He happily posed for photos with the couple, and Katie was "in shock" and "over the moon", he said.

"My wedding couple Katie and Shane came all the way from the UK to get married on the beautiful Gold Coast, Australia. Little did they know they would run into one of Katie's idols Liam Hemsworth," he told E! News.

"Liam was near the window in good spirits talking to a male friend. (He) was all smiles and was happy to take photos with the bride and groom and congratulated the happy couple.

"It definitely made the couple's entire wedding day," he said.

Mr Willcox said Hemworth wished Katie and Shane all the best then continued enjoying his relaxing evening by the beach.

"Showing kindness never goes out of style," he later wrote on Facebook.

Hemsworth split with popstar wife Miley Cyrus in August this year, just months after their Instagrammed wedding in the United States.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," a spokesman for Cyrus said in a statement at the time.

"They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart."

Since the split, Hemsworth has been spotted hanging around northern New South Wales, where both he and his brother Chris own homes.

Earlier this week, Liam was snapped enjoying a family lunch with his parents and 21-year-old Australian model Gabriella Brooks in Byron Bay.