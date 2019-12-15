Kerri-Anne Kennerley has been accused of "slut-shaming" a female colleague live on air on Studio 10.

On Friday morning, 10 daily Senior Reporter Antoinette Latouff appeared on the morning show for a segment on "Millennial Speak" during which the panellists debated whether words such as "woke" and "salty" should be added to the dictionary, reports News.com.au.

Towards the end of the segment, Kennerley was explaining that she prefers calling people directly on the phone rather than texting when she suddenly looked at Ms Latouff's legs and said, "Did you forget your pants today?"

Studio 10 co-hosts Natarsha Belling and Joe Hildebrand were visibly shocked by the question, and Ms Latouff laughed awkwardly before explaining, "It's a playsuit".

"A playsuit?" Kennerley repeated.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley has been accused of “slut-shaming” a female colleague live on air on Studio 10. Photo / Channel 10

Angela Bishop came to Ms Latouff's defence and said, "And she looks unbelievable!"

Kennerley, who had only learnt the term 'thirsty' (which means horny) earlier in the segment, then said about Ms Latouff, "And she's gonna be thirsty".

Belling then suddenly ended the segment.

Since the segment aired, Kennerley has been slammed on social media with one fan writing on Studio 10's Facebook page: "Maybe KAK should look up the words 'I'm sorry' and apologise to her co-host for that unnecessary comment. It was nasty".

Another fan wrote: "KAK was so rude".

Asking your colleague if she “forgot her pants” on live television is disgraceful. @antoinette_news deserves much, much better from KAK (and so does everyone else).



An apology is needed at the absolute bare minimum. — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) December 14, 2019

Kennerley's comments on Friday are the latest in a string of controversial statements she has made on Studio 10 this year.

When discussing climate change protesters on the show in October, she suggested motorists should "use them as a speed bump".

A Channel 10 spokesman later said Kennerley's comments were said "in jest".

In January, Kennerley clashed on air with Yumi Stynes as they discussed the "Invasion Day protests, with Stynes saying to Kennerley, "every time you open your mouth you're sounding racist".