The first trailer for local action comedy The Legend of Baron To'a jump kick's onto screens today.

The movie has an all-star cast including Uli Latukefu (Alien: Covenant), Nathaniel Lees (The Matrix Reloaded), Jay Laga'aia (Star Wars), John Tui (Hobbs & Shaw), Shortland Street alumni Shavaughn Ruakere and Fasitua Amosa (Fresh Eggs), Xavier Horan (Westside) and upcoming stars Duane Evans Jr (Avatar sequels) and Lotima Pome'e (General Fyah).

The movie is about a Tongan entrepreneur who loses his late father's pro wrestling title belt to gangsters and must embrace his legacy to reclaim it.

Directed and produced by the husband and wife team of Kiel McNaughton and Kerry Warkia respectively. Their credits include the critically acclaimed films Waru and Vai and the popular TV series Find Me A Māori Bride.

The Legend of Baron To'a will be released nationwide on 20th February next year.