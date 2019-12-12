Jennifer Aniston broke down in tears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after seeing a daughter plead for help fo her unemployed and widowed father.

The actress got emotional when viewer Elyse Kimball's story aired and she revealed her mum died of cancer aged only 38.

DeGeneres surprised Kimball at her home as part of the show "Greatest Night of Giveaways" to help her father Jeff.

The star was unable to hold back her tears during a very emotional conversation.

In the studio, Aniston broke down as she heard Kimball talk about her the loss of her mother and her dad's struggle to find work.

Jeff explained how DeGeneres' character Dorty in Finding Nemo played a special part in his wife's cancer battle.

"She was going in for a 13-hour surgery," he said.

"The last thing I did was blow her a kiss and say, 'Just keep swimming'."

"Oh, my God! What would she say right now if she knew you guys were here?" Aniston said.

"She would be so happy. Ellen, she was your biggest fan. So, she would be like, 'Move over, 'cause I am getting closer'," Jeff replied.

Show staff secretly decorated the family's home with Christmas lights, presents and brand new furniture.

Aniston then got to announce that the show would be sending Jeff and his two daughters to Paris, a destination that was on Amy's bucket list.