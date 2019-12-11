A 14-year-old actor who starred in the Netflix series Outlander has died suddenly.

Upcoming star and talented dancer Jack Burns, who was dubbed "the next Billy Elliot" for his exceptional ballet skills, was found dead at his parent's home in Greenock, Scotland, on December 1.

The cause of the teenager's death is unclear, but police say they are not treating it as suspicious.

Burns starred in several popular TV shows, including time-travel drama Outlander, thriller miniseries In Plain Sight, and several other BBC productions.

Advertisement

As a student of the Elite Academy of Dance — Greenock's Royal Academy Classical Ballet School in Glasgow, Burns' early talent had many convinced he would go on to big things, calling him "the next Billy Elliot".

He was also a student at the UK Theatre School Performing Arts Academy.

Mourning the loss of the talented teen, Elite Academy paid tribute to Burns as "an inspiration to everyone" on Facebook.

It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns... Posted by Elite Academy of Dance- Greenocks Royal Academy Classical Ballet School on Monday, 9 December 2019

"Tragically as you know we lost our much-loved student Jack Burns on Sunday the 1st of December," the statement read.

"Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012."

It continued: "We and all of Jack's family and friends are naturally completely devastated and are at a loss for words and answers. Last week, we emailed all of our current students' parents and guardians with the terribly sad news about the passing of one of our exceptionally talented young students, Jack Burns."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Advertisement

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202