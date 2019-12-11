Elizabeth Hurley has candidly opened up on who was her best on-screen kiss, while keeping the answer vague as to who the "horrible" kiss.

The 54-year-old actress of Marvel's Runaways appeared on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she answered many questions from fans.

One fan asked who was responsible for her best on-screen kiss, reports Fox News.

"Best? Uh … (There's) so many," said the actress who has appeared in numerous TV and film projects. "Maybe Matthew McConaughey."

Matthew McConaughey with his arm around Elizabeth Hurley in a scene from the film 'Edtv', 1999. Photo / Getty Images

Hurley said she had worked with the Oscar-winning actor on the 1999 flick EdTV, where the pair shared several passionate scenes.

"We did a lot of kissing in that one," Hurley shared with a smile.

Andy Cohen pressed on for the real juice by asking Hurley to reveal the worst kisser she had ever shared the screen with.

The actress stopped short on giving away names, but still did her best to answer.

"I had a German actor I did a movie with," she said with a grimace.

"We hated each other, and we had to have sort of a sexy scene, and we had to do a lot of snogging, and I didn't like it."

Liz Hurley regularly takes to Instagram with her famous bikini pics. Photo / Instagram

Elizabeth added that the experience was "horrible".

Another fan asked the actress whom she would like to work with professionally.

"There's so many, but my dream would be to be in a Scorsese film," the actress revealed.