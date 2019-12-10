Chrissy Teigen has delighted fans by hosting an impromptu Q&A session about the day-to-day realities of being exceptionally rich and famous.
She's done this style of tell-all Q&A before, back to 2016, spilling on everything from celeb feuds to whether stars really tip off the paparazzi.
This time around, the TV host and model – who is married to singer John Legend – kicked off proceedings on Twitter, inviting her 12 million fans to "ask me, your favourite A list celebrity, anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity" … and boy, did she deliver.
READ MORE:
• Chrissy Teigen reveals why she's happy being 9kg heavier after baby
• Chrissy Teigen slammed for TV hosting fail on New Year's Eve
• Chrissy Teigen hits back at body-shamer who asked if she is pregnant
• Chrissy Teigen and John Legend spill on their 'biggest fight'
Here's everything we learned about what it's like to be part of one of the world's most famous couples: