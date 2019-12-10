He's renowned as one of Hollywood's most creative storytellers, as the mastermind behind Buffy and several Avengers blockbusters.

And an unlikely show has made Joss Whedon's new favourites list; the writer and director tweeting about new Australian dramedy series Upright, starring comedian Tim Minchin.

Whedon applauded the Foxtel and Sky UK show, which will hit streaming on Foxtel Now on December 1, to his more than 250,000 Twitter followers, saying it was the best show he'd seen since the Emmy-award winning comedy, Fleabag.

"Favorite (sic) show since Fleabag. I don't say that lightly," Whedon wrote. "All the "laugh, cry, god this cast is good, god these people are f***ed up, cry an awkward amount" accolades. Time committment small. Reward huge."

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Movie review: New rural dramedy Bellbird, a 'joy to watch'

•Kiwi comedian Jamie Bowen sells comedy special to global streaming giants

• A quick word with: Tim Minchin

• Star of Australian comedy hit film The Castle takes on Shakespearean role



Favorite show since “Fleabag”. I don’t say that lightly. All the “laugh, cry, god this cast is good, god these people are fucked up, cry an awkward amount” accolades. Time commitment small. Reward huge. Yay @timminchin & co. #ItsaYute https://t.co/eJcJrfsU3x — Joss Whedon (@joss) November 15, 2019

Whedon's tweet influenced his army of followers who were asking how they could watch the show in the US.

"How does one watch it in the US? Love @timminchin," one wrote, while another said, "I would also love to know how to watch it in the US, please!"

Many also expressed their shock at it being ranked among the likes of Fleabag, which won three Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

"You know I love you Tim but nothing is as good as Fleabag, sorry," one expressed, while another wrote, "Well that's all the damn endorsement I need!". Another simply asked, "How?!!"

The biggest cultural influence on my teens praising the biggest cultural influence on my twenties. ❤️ I would not be who I am today without either of you, and I like who I am, so let me take this opportunity to say thank you. — Claudia Higgins (@ClaudiaFaceoff) November 15, 2019

Minchin, who also wrote the series, leads an impressive cast, including up-and-coming teenager Milly Alcock, Heather Mitchell, Daniel Lapaine, Kate Box and Ella Scott Lynch.

Minchin admits it "won't be necessarily what people expect from me".

"From the moment I heard about the idea for Upright, I knew it was the show I'd been waiting to make," Minchin told The Guardian.

Advertisement

"I like stories that make me laugh and think and cry, I adore the landscapes of outback Australia – and I love music and homecomings and characters full of flaws."

1997: Where can I watch this show “Buffy” I keep hearing about?



Turn your tv to channel 11.



2019: Where can I see this show “Upright” I keep hearing about?



First, get some magic beans... — Spencer Graf (@SpencerGraf) November 15, 2019

Minchin plays Lucky Flynn, a family outcast who learns his mother is dying and embarks on a journey to drive to the other side of Australia to see her, packing nothing but an upright piano.

He crosses paths with rogue teenager Meg (Alcock). Together they forge an unlikely bond, as they go on a wild adventure across the Nullarbor Plain.

Minchin admits Upright 'won't be necessarily what people expect' from him. Image / Foxtel

Upright is a Lingo Pictures production for Foxtel and Sky UK, with major production investment from Foxtel, Sky UK and Screen Australia in association with the South Australian Film Corporation.

There's no word yet on whether Upright will screen in New Zealand.