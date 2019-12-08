Rapper Juice Wrld, who has died suddenly a few days after his 21st birthday, referenced dying young in a tweet and lyrics.

The American had, who had just completed a sold-out Australian tour, died after suffering a seizure at a US airport. He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

EERIE PRE-FAME TWEET

Back in 2017, a year before his breakthrough hit Lucid Dreams hit the top 10 around the world, Juice Wrld was a rising star. On April 27 of that year he posted a tweet that has resurfaced since his death today:

My goal is to get overly famous, shine for a couple years..then fake my death ⚰ — . (@JuiceWorlddd) April 25, 2017

"PLEASE JUICE. PLEASE MAKE THIS TWEET A REALITY. WE WON'T BE MAD. WE JUST DON'T WANT YOU GONE," wrote one fan today in response to the newly resurfaced tweet.

"Okay so please tell me this was all fake," said another.

"For the love of all that is holy I pray to God this is all fake and he really is just faking it," wrote another fan.

OMINOUS SONG LYRIC

Juice Wlrd also referenced his own death in the lyrics to 2018 single Legends, which referenced music's infamous "27 Club" – artists like Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin dying at the age of 27.

"What's the 27 Club? We ain't making it past 21," Juice Wrld rapped in the song.

He turned 21 on December 2 and died less than a week later.

FANS' BIZARRE SEIZURE VIDEOS

Perhaps the grimmest coincidence surrounding Juice Wrld's death involves popular video platform TikTok. In the #LucidDreamsChallenge, fans would fake a seizure during a part of the song in which the music skips. The compilation video below – posted to YouTube a month before his death – showed dozens of users miming alongt, then pretending to have violent seizures as the music skips:

Fans are reeling at the coincidence. "Who's here after the worst news of 2019?" asked one YouTube commenter today. "This challenge did not age well," said another.

TMZ reports Juice Wrld suffered a seizure while walking through Chicago's Midway Airport after getting off a plane. He was reportedly conscious while being transported to hospital but was later pronounced dead.