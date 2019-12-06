Paris Hilton thinks she'd have had a very different experience if her sex tape was released now.

The 38-year-old star's intimate moments with Rick Salomon were released at the peak of her fame through life-swap reality TV series Simple Life in 2004.

Hilton thinks if the scandal had happened in the wake of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, she wouldn't have been painted in such a negative light.

Hilton told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "Back then, people were acting like I was the bad person or the villain.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• The real story behind Paris Hilton's most bitter feud

• Paris Hilton splits from Chris Zylka 10 months after engagement

• Paris Hilton reveals her disguise when she's out in public

"Today, if that happened, whoever did that to the person would be [vilified]."

Hilton said she was devastated when the tape leaked online because she knew it would have an impact on her reputation for "the rest of [her] life".

"As a little girl, I always looked up to Princess Diana and women like that who I respected so much.

"And I felt that, when that man put out that tape, it basically took that away from me because, for the rest of my life, people are going to judge me and think of me in a certain way just because of a private moment with someone that [I] trusted and loved.

"It's not something that I would ever want to be known for."

HIlton previously chose not to comment on gossip about her but now feels "ready" to share her own versions of events.

"My mom and my dad always told me, 'Never dignify something with a response.' Back then, there was no social media. So I couldn't just go on there [and set the record straight] ...

Advertisement

"I never stuck up for myself or said anything because my parents said, 'You're just going to draw more attention to something. Even if it's a lie, just don't pay attention to it. Your family and your friends know the real you.'"