Hailey Bieber has made a plea for people to stop pitting women against one another on "toxic" social media.

The 23-year-old model was caught up recently in a "fake feud" with husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez surrounding the latter's song Lose You To Love Me, which was said to be about the Canadian pop star.

Hours after the track was released, Hailey Bieber posted on her Instagram page that she was listening to Summer Walker's I'll Kill You, which set her followers tongues wagging.

However, she later clarified in a since-deleted post that her song choice was nothing to do with Gomez.

She wrote: "Please stop with this nonsense. There is no 'response.' This is complete BS."

Gomez, 27, then issued her own statement, calling for her fans not to be "rude" and insisted she will not stand for "women tearing women down".

She said: "I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I'm so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down.

"And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.

"It doesn't matter what the situation is. If you're my fans, don't be rude to anybody, please.

"Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. And just please, from me, know that that's not my heart.

"My heart is only to release things that I feel that are me and that I'm proud of. And that's all that I'll say, yeah."

Now, Hailey Bieber has called on everyone to "come together" and "kill the fake drama".

She told British Vogue magazine: "I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just ... toxic.

"I think that has to change and that has to stop."

She added: "I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other: 'Let's kill the conversation, let's kill the fake drama, let's squash all these things, let's move on from stuff.'

"Let's not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and [be] rude to each other."