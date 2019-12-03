Actress Kate Beckinsale may have been on holiday but she's been busy on Instagram.

First the 45-year-old sent fans into a spin after sharing several racy bikini-clad photos with her fans.

Now the English actress has brilliantly clapped back at some of the hateful remarks left on her snaps about her age, news.com.au reports.

"I feel like you are having a mid-life crisis or something," an Instagram user wrote on a snap of her rocking a leopard print bikini top with a pair of white bottoms. The troll also added the laughing emoji.

While many would have understandably been upset by the remark, Beckinsale responded in the most spectacular way.

"Oh, I think that's because you're an annoying a**hole."

In response, the user wrote back to the star saying: "At least I have my pretty green eyes and youth," to which she said, "Yes, darling, at least you have those xx."

Her take-down has been met by applause by fans who have called the actions of the initial commenter "embarrassing".

Beckinsale, had been on holiday at the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico over the weekend, when she treated her 3.6 million followers to a few snaps of her in her swimsuit.

Kate Beckinsale's bikini snaps sent fans into a spin. Photo / Instagram

In one of them she posed in a room with its blinds down, sultrily pulling her hair as she stared down the barrel of the camera lens.

"Out of office," she captioned the snap.

In a second photo, she posed with her best friend Jonathan Voluck, who was also in his swimmers, teasing that they "sometimes swap speedos".

In another, wearing heels on the beach, the English actress poked fun at herself saying: "What makes us human? Having to confront our own mortality, questioning our origins through philosophy, religion and science. And the fact that if we wear white bikini bottoms we will, within the hour, sit on a choc ice."

Kate, had been on holiday at the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, with her best friend Jonathan Voluck. Photo / Instagram

To round out the weekend trip at the five-star resort that's tucked away at the secluded tip of the Baja Peninsula, making it a fave with the stars, she thanked the recently opened celebrity-loved hotel for an "amazing stay".

Fans lost their minds over the racy snaps at the $665-a-night hotel, some calling her the "hottest woman on the planet".

"So stunning it's crazy," one said.

"Why are you the hottest person on the planet?" another asked.

"Brilliant Beckinsale – your Mexico photos are simply lighting up Instagram," one declared.

Earlier this year, Kate Beckinsale shared a photo of herself in a leotard in her bathroom and her fans loved it. Photo / Instagram

But this is not the first time Beckinsale has caused chaos on Instagram. Back in March, she left fans in awe over a racy bathroom photo, as many declared she couldn't possibly be 45.

"Can I just say I wish I look this good when I'm older. She never ages!"

Beckinsale captioned the post: "Brief stint as bathroom attendant during which I handed out small towels and very brief inspirational dancercise tutorials."