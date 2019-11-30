Tones and I has worried her fans on social media, the star taking to Facebook with an emotional admission.

The 26-year-old Dance Monkey hit maker, who just cleaned up at the ARIA Awards winning four gongs on Wednesday, said she was "hiding a big black hole" as she dealt with death threats and relentless bullying, reports News.com.au.

"With success comes judgment and opinions, this I was prepared for, but the relentless bullying that follows every proud moment tears my mind in two," she wrote on the post which attracted more than 6000 reactions and 800 comments.

People always say “tones how does it feel, it’s must feel great, what are you feeling, you must be over the moon” It... Posted by Tones And I on Thursday, 28 November 2019

It comes after Tones and I, real name Toni Watson, gave a heartfelt speech at ARIAs, removing a handwritten note from her pocket and saying she doesn't think she's the "most relatable female artist".

Advertisement

"I'm not into make-up or dresses or typically girly things. But to me, those things don't really define what it is to be a female artist in this industry any more," she said, to huge cheers and applause.

Tones and I at the 33rd Annual ARIA Music Awards at The Star in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

"It's being brave and courageous and true to yourself. No-one could have ever prepared me for the whole world judging me and comparing you to other artists. But what's most important is that you have to be a good person and care about others and carry yourself well," she continued.

"Thank you for Australia letting me know that I'm OK just the way I am."

Viewers loved the relative newcomer's heartfelt speech:

I CRY. Good speech, Tones & I. You do you, you be your creative and soulful best. #arias — Nicole Jensen (@nicolejensen) November 27, 2019

And while her Facebook post and speech garnered a swarm of support, it seems the singer, who just six months ago was busking in Byron Bay, has struggled with the negative side.

Concluding her post, Tones and I said she would push past it and "show any artist that you can get through it and maintain your sense of self".