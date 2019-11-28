Oriini Kaipara has always dreamed of being a news anchor on mainstream TV.

Today that became reality as the TVNZ newsreader presented the midday news on TVOne - and it's believed she's the first person with a moko kauae to do so.

Kaipara says she started to take the idea seriously this year. She was inspired by Miriama Kamo, who currently presents TVNZ's Sunday and Māori current affairs programme Marae and is of Ngāi Tahu/Ngāti Mutunga heritage.

TVNZ's Oriini Kaipara, who wears a moko kauae, fulfilled her lifelong dream of presenting a mainstream news bulletin today.

"Back in August, thanks to a beautiful woman whom I've long admired and idolise - Miriama Kamo, I began to take seriously a lifelong goal of being a news anchor on mainstream TV," she wrote on her Facebook page.

"Today...it's going to happen and I'm trying not to cry."

Kaipara is of Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa and Te Arawa descent. Last year a DNA test identified her as full-blooded Māori, making headlines around the world.

Kaipara also presents Te Karere and previously worked for both Māori Television and Mai FM.