Friends star David Schwimmer is reportedly dating a woman 24 years his junior.

53-year-old Schwimmer is dating 29-year-old Katie Markowitz, two years after announcing his split from his wife, according to a report from US Weekly.

It has been reported that they have gone out on a few dates after meeting at a bar, according to Fox News.

However, it seems neither of them are ready to call it official yet. When reached for comment, Markowitz denied the rumours.

The news comes after Schwimmer announced his separation from now-estranged wife, British artist Zoe Buckman, 34.

David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman split in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," said the duo in a statement at the time.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and wellbeing during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

Buckman met Schwimmer in 2007 while he was directing the comedy flick Run. The couple then married in 2010.

Schwimmer and Buckman welcomed their daughter Cleo, 8, in May 2011.