Taylor Swift has given a powerful performance at the American Music Awards where she was honoured with Artist of the Decade, amid her messy feud with Scooter Braun.

The 29-year-old pop star opened her career-spanning medley pointedly, performing the chorus of new album track The Man, a song about her frustration with sexist double standards.

She was dressed in what looked almost like a straight-jacket, emblazoned with the titles of her previous albums she no longer owns, as she sang:

"I'm so sick of running as fast as I can / Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man And I'm so sick of them coming at me again / 'Cause if I was a man then I'd be the man"

She also had her album names engraved into the piano she played at the end of the performance.

Twitter was thoroughly enjoying the spectacle, with one user claiming she threw "ultimate shade" at Braun.

It was an ideal platform to launch a punchy message, with Swift telling the audience all she wanted to do was "create something that will last".

"All artists want is to create something that will last, whatever it is in life," she said.

The Man intro was EVERYTHING. Taylor was in a PRISONERS OUTFIT WITH ALL HER PAST ALBUMS ON IT FOR YOU TO SEE.



She wants what’s hers.

She deserves what’s hers.#AMAs pic.twitter.com/YCi2YB9Dz5 — Zac ~ (@alltoozac) November 25, 2019

Taylor starting the show with kids about her age when she signed with Big Machine to prove a point. And then wearing a robe with BM albums on it while singing the man I HAVE NO WORDS #TaylorOnAMAs @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #AMAs — Steph (@swiftiesteph) November 25, 2019

taylor opening with “the man” was the ultimate shade to scooter omg #amas — #BetoForever (@ghostinxbieber) November 25, 2019

"And the fact this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work, art, fun and memories, is all that matters to me. The memories that I have had with you guys, the fans, over the years. "Thank you for being the reason why I am on this stage."

After also winning Artist of the Year, Swift delved a little deeper into one of the "hardest" years of her life.

"The last year of my life has had the most amazing times and the hardest things I've gone through in my life, and not a lot of them have not been public," she said.

"Your stock is either up or down, people either like you or don't, but the ones who've hung in there with you are the ones you never forget.

"This year has been a lot. it's been a lot of good, and a lot of really complicated. On behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and caring."

Swift's medley, in full was Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble, Blank Space, Shake It Off with Halsey and Camilla Cabello and Lover.

Swift was the toast of the evening, also breaking Michael Jackson's record for the most AMA wins ever, with 25 AMAs overall. Jackson had 24.

It comes after a drama-filled couple of weeks for Swift, who has been engaged in a brutal war of words with music mogul and manager to the stars, Braun.

The pair have been feuding since Braun's company bought Swift's former label Big Machine Label Group, and in turn the rights to much of her old music earlier this year.

Taylor swift acceptance speech after receiving artist of the decade at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/bCuPylZZ3y — Taylor Swift Facts (@teaandfacts123) November 25, 2019

Swift kicked off the madness two weeks ago when she posted a statement on tumblr titled "Don't know what else to do".

Swift wrote to her fans: "Guys – It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honouring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show.

"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year.

"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished. This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I'm asking for your help.

Swift, winner of the artist of the decade award, performs a medley at the American Music Awards. Photo / AP

"Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this."

Let them know they did, with Braun directly calling out Swift last week saying his family had received multiple death threats in the wake of the Lover singer's statement, with Big Machine also claiming she "created a narrative that doesn't exist".

"Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family," Braun began the lengthy letter.

"This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn't participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children.

Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

"It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict. At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask us to come together and try to find a resolution."

Braun reaffirmed that Swift could perform whatever songs she wanted to and never needed his permission ahead of the AMAs.