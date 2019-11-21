Kim Kardashian West often borrows a "fake" version of her stolen engagement ring.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was held at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016 and had a number of pieces of jewellery stolen, including a 20-carat emerald-cut ring she was given by her husband Kanye West.

But she recently shocked fans in the advertisements for her KKW fragrance Diamonds Collection when she appeared to be wearing the sparkler once again.

However, Kim has revealed she never got the jewellery back, but she simply borrowed an identical piece.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I borrowed all jewellery from Lorraine Schwartz. It was nice to borrow it all and nice to give it back to her.

"That was a really fun shoot and because it was diamonds, I thought this was the perfect way to bring it back and wear them again.

"She always knows the cut and everything that I really wanted. So when I want to wear something, I'll borrow it from her for the day.

"There is a replica around. A little fake that I'll borrow from her sometimes that she made. A really nice one. It looks really nice."

The 39-year-old, who has four children with her husband, previously vowed to stop wearing expensive jewellery when out in public, unless at a red carpet event, as a result of the robbery.

And Kim previously claimed the terrifying theft had made her a better person.

"It was supposed to happen to me. I was supposed to learn a lot from that. [Those] little signs along the way, you really do have to pay attention. And for me that made me a better person morally and just for the things that are important to me; how I'm going to raise my kids or just what I care to show. I'm really cautious of all of that now. I don't really post in real time anymore. I just don't like people knowing my every move."