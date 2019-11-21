Taylor Swift will be US music bible Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade.

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter will be honoured for multiple successes in the music business, including having five number one albums on America's Billboard 200 chart, achieving five number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, going on three worldwide stadium tours and receiving two Billboard Woman of the Year Awards.

Taylor will be presented with the gong at the 2019 Women in Music Event on December 12 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles after Billboard deemed her as "one of the most accomplished musical artists of all time over the course of the 2010s".

The You Need To Calm Down hitmaker will be honoured alongside Alanis Morissette who will receive the 2019 Icon Award for her continuing contribution to the music industry over a career spanning decades with 21 million albums sold.

The news comes a week after Swift accused Big Machine Label Group blocked her from performing her old tracks, which they now own, at the American Music Awards. However, on Monday it was revealed she will be allowed to perform those songs at the televised ceremony on Sunday.

The record label has claimed they have come to an agreement and none of the artists under them will need "label approval" for live performances on television.