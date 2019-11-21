A radio host for Australian station Triple M has blasted Matthew McConaughey's "absurd" media appearance in Sydney yesterday and described the actor as "so up himself".

Comedian Lawrence Mooney, who hosts Moonman in the Morning, was one of about 25 media personalities invited to hear the actor speak at a Wild Turkey event in Bennelong Gardens, he said.

McConaughey is a creative director, brand spokesman and "chief storyteller" for bourbon company Wild Turkey and was in Australia to launch the brand's "With Thanks" initiative which aims to get more Aussies to connect with the wild, news.com.au reports.

Lawrence Mooney was less than impressed with Matthew McConaughey's statements.

"I went along," Mooney said on air this morning to co-hosts Jess Eva and Chris Page. "Most disappointing junket I've ever been on. Absolutely absurd!"

The radio host claimed that McConaughey was late and that there was no seating for the media in attendance.

"McConaughey gets on to the stage in front of the little cabin, sits down and he starts preaching to us for half an hour," Mooney said.

The comedian said the actor's "preaching" included comments such as: "Why I like going into the wilderness is you got to get away from what you know to know what you know."

Mooney was less than impressed with McConaughey's comments, saying on radio, "It's this American thing, they think they're the only ones that have experienced human emotions for the first time."

He claimed that members of the media were allowed to submit questions in advance which would then be put to McConaughey by one of the PR people, but you weren't allowed to ask them directly "in case you asked the wrong thing".

"By the way, it says on the internet that he is 182cm tall," Mooney said. "He is not. He is a man in boots with high heels.

"And I'll tell you another thing, Matthew was balding pretty seriously early on in that career. He has got plugs in his head and he has got a Nescafe rinse to match his fake tan."

The radio star said that he was hoping he would at least get a bottle of Wild Turkey during the event, but that didn't happen.

"When Matthew McConaughey invites me into a garden, I want Wild Turkey, not a whole load of BS," he said.

The radio host claimed that Matthew McConaughey was late and that there was no seating for the media in attendance. Photo / AP

He described the Oscar winner as "so up himself" and said he had no interest in sticking around at the end of the event to get a photo with him.

"What Matthew saw was a man in a check shirt that had a lot of sweat down the back of it walking away back towards Macquarie Street," Mooney said. "See you mate. I have had enough!"