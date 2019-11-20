As expected, Grammy Awards nominations day was a triumphant one for Lizzo. The breakout pop phenom earned eight nods - the most of any artist - including for album of the year for Cuz I Love You, best new artist, and song and record of the year for the inescapable Truth Hurts.

Close behind were teen pop star Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Nas X, who earned six nominations each. Lil Nas X's groundbreaking monster hit Old Town Road was locked on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record breaking 19 weeks this year - until it was knocked off by Eilish's smash Bad Guy, which also landed in the song and record of the year categories.

Album of the year, the show's most prestigious honor, included all three most-nominated artists, along with Lana Del Ray, H.E.R., Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend and Ariana Grande, who made headlines last year when she skipped the Grammys after a disagreement with producers over which songs to perform on the broadcast.

The upcoming Grammy Awards marks the inaugural ceremony under the leadership of Deborah Dugan, the first female president in the history of the Recording Academy. In August, she took the reins from Neil Portnow, who ran the organization for 17 years; in his final year, he sparked controversy by suggesting that women needed to "step up" to win more awards after only one solo female artist was given a trophy during the 2018 Grammys telecast.

Advertisement

The 62nd Grammy Awards take place Monday, January 26.



See the nominees in the main categories below:

- - -

- Album of the year

"I, I" Bon Iver

"Norman F---ing Rockwell!," Lana Del Rey

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande

"I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.

"7," Lil Nas X

"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo

"Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend

- Record of the year

"Hey Ma," Bon Iver

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

- Song of the year

"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Lover," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F---ing Rockwell!," Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Love," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)

- Best new artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

- Best pop vocal album

"The Lion King: The Gift," Beyoncé

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande

"No. 6 Collaborations Project," Ed Sheeran

"Lover," Taylor Swift

- Best pop solo performance

"Spirit," Beyoncé

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

- Best pop duo/group performance

"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Advertisement

- Best rap album

"Revenge of the Dreamers III," Dreamville

"Championships," Meek Mill

"I Am > I Was," 21 Savage

"Igor," Tyler, the Creator

"The Lost Boy," YBN Cordae

- Best rap song

"Bad Idea," YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper

"Gold Roses," Rick Ross featuring Drake

"A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

"Suge," DaBaby

- Best rap/sung performance

"Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby and Gunna

"Panini," Lil Nas X

"Ballin," Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

"The London," Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

- Best rap performance

"Middle Child," J. Cole

"Suge," DaBaby

"Down Bad," Dreamville featuring J. I. D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy

"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

"Clout," Offset featuring Cardi B

- Best rock album

"Amo," Bring Me the Horizon

"Social Cues," Cage the Elephant

"In The End," the Cranberries

"Trauma," I Prevail

"Feral Roots," Rival Sons

- Best rock song

"Fear Inoculum," Tool

"Give Yourself A Try," the 1975

"Harmony Hall," Vampire Weekend

"History Repeats," Brittany Howard

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

- Best rock performance

"Pretty Waste," Bones UK

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

"History Repeats," Brittany Howard

"Woman," Karen O and Danger Mouse

"Too Bad," Rival Sons

- Best R&B album

"1123," BJ the Chicago Kid

"Painted," Lucky Daye

"Ella Mai," Ella Mai

"Paul," PJ Morton

"Ventura," Anderson .Paak

- Best R&B song

"Could've Been," H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller

"Look at Me Now," Emily King

"No Guidance," Chris Brown featuring Drake

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

"Say So," PJ Morton featuring JoJo

- Best R&B performance

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy

"Could've Been," H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Day

"Come Home," Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

- Best alternative album

"U.F.O.F.," Big Thief

"Assume Form," James Blake

"I, I," Bon Iver

"Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend

"Anima," Thom Yorke

- Best country song

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert

"Some Of It," Eric Church

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

- Best country solo performance

"All Your'n," Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

- Best country duo/group performance

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

"The Daughters," Little Big Town

"Common," Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

- Best country album

"Desperate Man," Eric Church

"Stronger Than the Truth," Reba McEntire

"Interstate Gospel," Pistol Annies

"Center Point Road," Thomas Rhett

"While I'm Livin'," Tanya Tucker

- Best music video

"We've Got to Try," the Chemical Brothers

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

"Cellophane," FKA Twigs

"Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

"Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo