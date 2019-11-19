Before he became the Man of Steel, Henry Cavill was maybe a little too soft.

In the mid-2000s, Cavill, auditioned for the highly desired role of James Bond.

"I probably could have prepared better," Cavill told Men's Health. "I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, 'Looking a little chubby there, Henry.' I didn't know how to train or diet."

"I'm glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth," Cavill explained. "It helps me get better."

Cavill, who ultimately lost out to Daniel Craig, wasn't offended as he obtained Superman's leading role, reports New York Post.

Henry Cavill: Too "chubby" for Bond, apparently. Photo / Warner Bros

The latest James Bond adventure finally has a title.

Variety reports that the 25th entry in the action spy series will be named No Time to Die.

Cary Fukunaga directed what was previously dubbed "Bond 25," taking over filmmaking duties after Danny Boyle departed the project over creative differences. His exit delayed the movie's release nearly six months from October 2019 to April 2020, according to Variety.

Aside from the director shuffle, No Time to Die suffered a series of setbacks.

Henry Cavill as Superman. Photo / AP

In May, Craig - now in his fifth Bond movie - had to undergo minor ankle surgery after sustaining an on-set injury. this followed injuries he suffered on the set of Spectre in 2015 which led Craig to decide to rely more on stunt doubles this time around.

Over the summer, a controlled explosion injured one person and damaged the stage at Pinewood Studios outside London.

The most recent Bond movies — Skyfall and Spectre — are the two top-earning instalments in the franchise with $1.6 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

The forthcoming saga will be released in April 2020.