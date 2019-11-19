During her time on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke left little to the imagination.

From walking out of burning buildings completely naked to her explicit on-screen romps with Khal Drogo, Daenerys definitely spent more time naked than anyone else on the show.

According to The Sun, Clarke has opened up about the pressure she faced when it came to her nude scenes early on in her film career.

Clarke's first naked scene saw her walk into a luxe bath tub baring almost everything.

Advertisement

Stressing the importance of boundaries, she admitted it took time for her to find the confidence to stand up to directors when it came to each nude scene.

She recounted some tense encounters where she was being guilt-tripped: "I'm a lot more savvy (now) with what I'm comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing," she explained.

"I've had fights on set before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up', and they're like, 'You don't wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans'. And I'm like, 'F*** you.'"

Emilia Clarke as Daenrys in the television series Game of Thrones. Photo / Supplied

The moment she was cast in the Game of Thrones series, 23-year-old Clarke recalled feeling so humble at the opportunity that she wouldn't have dared push back against the wishes of show bosses in season one.

Talking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert she explained: "I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was, like, 'Oh, there's the catch!'"

"But I'd come fresh from drama school, and I approached (it) as a job – if it's in the script then it's clearly needed, this is what this is and I'm gonna make sense of it … Everything's gonna be cool," she went on.

"So I came to terms with that beforehand, but then going in and doing it … I'm floating through this first season and I have no idea what I'm doing, I have no idea what any of this is.

"I've never been on a film set like this before, I'd been on a film set twice before then, and I'm now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don't know what I'm meant to do and I don't know what's expected of me, and I don't know what you want and I don't know what I want."

Advertisement

Clarke dealt with her reservations in private, as she worried they would reflect poorly on her professional reputation.

"Regardless of there being nudity or not, I would have spent that first season thinking I'm not worthy of requiring anything, I'm not worthy of needing anything at all … Whatever I'm feeling is wrong, I'm gonna cry in the bathroom and then I'm gonna come back and we're gonna do the scene and it's gonna be completely fine," she concluded.

Clarke credited actor Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in season one, for being her rock in those moments that she felt uncomfortable.

Emilia Clarke is currently starring in festive rom-com Last Christmas.