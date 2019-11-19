Rupert Grint claims her has always been a "little bit of a spark" between Tom Felton and Emma Watson.

The 31-year-old actor - who played Ron Weasley in the 'Harry Potter' series - admitted that although he never had any flirtations with his co-stars on the wizarding saga, he always felt there was "something" between his friends, who played Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger.

READ MORE:

• Harry Potter star Emma Watson's odd term to describe her relationship status

• Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton spark dating rumours

• Emma Watson splits from William 'Mack' Knight after two years of dating

Asked if he thought they could date, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I could see that. There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark.

Advertisement

"I don't want to start anything... There were some sparks.

"But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance.

"I didn't have any sparks. I was spark-free."

Rupert's comments come after Tom recently pledged to describe himself as "self-partnered" after learning it was the way Emma referred to her own single status.

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger alongside Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. Photo / Supplied

Admitting he hadn't seen the original interview with the 29-year-old actress, Tom said: "I like it! It's the first I've heard of it, but it's great. I'm in the same category to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered.

"I think in this day and age it's not a necessity to be with someone just for the sake of being with someone, so I like the idea of self-partnering.

"I think you need to love yourself before you can love anyone else, so that's a start."

The pair live close to one another in Los Angeles and Tom always enjoys hanging out with his old friend.

He said: "It's always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever.

Advertisement

"She's an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it's always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future."

Emma admitted to Britain's Vogue magazine earlier this month that it had taken a "long time" to be comfortable with being single.

She said: "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. I was like, 'This is totally spiel.'

"It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered."